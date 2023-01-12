The 9-1-1 franchise is headed to Nashville with a new spinoff.

Per multiple trade publication reports, ABC has placed a series order for 9-1-1: Nashville. The series continues the 9-1-1 franchise, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani. The trio executive produces this series, with the latter tow also serving as writers. It joins 9-1-1 at ABC, which moved to ABC after it was canceled at Fox.

Angela Bassett, who became the highest-paid woman of color on broadcast television in 2023 thanks to the 9-1-1 franchise, also serves as executive producer with Brad Falchuk.

9-1-1‘s studio home is 20th Television, which became a corporate sibling of ABC after Disney bought most of Fox. This made the ABC move natural, and is also likely why 9-1-1: Lone Star, the first spinoff of 9-1-1 is not returning as it is still on Fox.

No other details are available at this time, and casting will be announced at a later date.

Bassett has been a part of the 9-1-1 family since the beginning, helping Murphy develop 9-1-1 and starring in a role Murphy made specifically for her.

Talks of this spinoff have been around for a bit, with Las Vegas once targeted as the setting. Aside from 9-1-1, Murphy also has Doctor Odyssey at ABC.