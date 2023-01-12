Aaron Pierre is joining the world of The Morning Show.

Deadline reports that the Genius: MLK/X star will join the fourth season of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series. Pierre will play a character named Miles, “an acclaimed visual artist who moves through the circles of the New York elite,” according to the outlet. Nothing more was given about how he will interact with the other characters of the series.

Pierre isn’t the only actor joining the fourth season; Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard have also been added to the cast. The main returning cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman and Nestor Carbonell.

Beharie earned high praise from viewers and other notables like Viola Davis for her Season 3 performance as new morning anchor Christina Hunter, who must go up against racist network boss Cybil Richards (Holland Taylor). Beharie quickly became a fan favorite and has added even more excitement to the already exciting series.