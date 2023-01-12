Emmy-winning series Abbott Elementary is among a slew of shows coming back for new seasons on ABC, and they all have new trailers!

Abbott Elementary enters its third season and sees Ava (Janelle James) back from a summer at Harvard, according to Deadline. Now that she’s been changed by the Ivy League, Ava is ready to make some sweeping changes to the elementary school and to how she operates as principal. However, the rest of her co-workers–teachers Janine (series creator Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams, who shares a passion for gardening with his character), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and janitor Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis)–are ready to bring the old Ava back.

Abbott Elementary comes back Feb. 7. Watch the full trailer below.

Abbott Elementary kicks off ABC’s February of new episodes. The Gina Rodriguez-starring sitcom Not Dead Yet also comes back for its new season Feb. 7, while The Rookie heads into its final season Feb. 20 alongside the Ramon Rodríguez-starrer Will Trent.

Check out additional trailers below, including Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1 and more: