Tyler James Williams just revealed he pulled a fast one on fans and journalists.

According to Decider, the actor, who stars as Gregory Eddie on the ABC hit Abbott Elementary, fibbed when appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in April. While catching up with the singer-turned-talk show host, Eddie shared that he didn’t want to see his character end up with protagonist Janine Teagues, his obvious love interest played by show creator Quinta Brunson.

When TVLine reminded him of his prior statements when discussing the show’s season finale, which saw Teagues and Eddie share a steamy kiss, Williams confessed that he lied.

“I knew what the finale was, and I was misleading,” he said with a laugh. “I kept getting asked about what was happening with Janine and Gregory, and I’m like, ‘Uhhh, they should be friends.’ No, I’ve been waiting to get to this moment just as much as everybody else has.”

Though keeping the finale’s final moments a secret wasn’t easy “in a world full of spoilers,” Williams is ““actually really excited to explore where they’re headed, because for so long, it’s been kind of stop-start-y.”

Williams also talked to Decider about the highly-anticipated kiss between Eddie and Teagues, sharing the moment “felt super right.”

“We keep giving them obstacles, which forces them to look at the other person in a non-romantic lens,” he told the outlet. “I think we’ve seen shifts in Gregory’s character as his jealousy arises, but at the end of the day, he has to still choose to work with Janine and support her as a partner first, before becoming a romantic partner.”

As for what the future looks like for Brunson and Williams’ characters, the actor told Decider, “I think the biggest tease I can give you is this isn’t an answer.”

“This actually brings up more questions,” he continued. “I think people initially are going to see it as an answer. But when you really sit down and think about it, we have to explore all of these questions. And this isn’t a definitive. The show doesn’t stop here. If anything, it feels like it just got started.”

Abbott Elementary is available for streaming on Hulu.