In the wake of its highly lauded season three premiere, the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary lives on. ABC has renewed the hit comedy series for a fourth season.

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary delivered a 3.56 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, marking the strongest season average for an ABC comedy since the 2019-2020 season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 multiplatform series.

Created by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary chronicles the working lives of the educators at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, a predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia. Starring Brunson as Janine Teagues, the sitcom also stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Sanford Davis, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti.

“I think that teaching is such a huge job. And people used to always tell me they didn’t know where their teachers went after school was over. They just thought teachers stayed there. But I had a mother who was a teacher and I knew how much life happened to my mom outside of work,” Brunson shared in a prior interview with Shadow and Act. “I think that’s something that everyone can relate to. Our lives are happening. Something is happening in our lives that we just put to the side while we’re doing our jobs. I think that Janine is dealing with that hard thing where it’s like ‘I can’t put the thing to the side. I’m trying to so hard, but it’s affecting my work day.’ And it sucks.”

For her role as Janine Teagues, Brunson won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in January, while Ralph won the Emmy for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2022.

Season three of Abbott Elementary is now airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.