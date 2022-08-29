Following the success of 2023’s Black Girl Missing movie, Lifetime is releasing another entry in the gripping series.

Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie will premiere on the network on Saturday. Naturi Naughton-Lewis stars as Ellen, a college counselor who seems to be the only person who notices or cares that one of her students, Shannon (Tanyell Quian), stops attending class.

“Ellen is someone who is fighting for this girl’s life, and she’s not her family, her blood relative or her mother,” Naughton-Lewis said in an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act.

She continued, “This shows that we can all make a difference if we pay attention, get involved, and say something when we know that it doesn’t look right.”

Ellen’s concerns are dismissed by Shannon’s professors, campus administration, students and even her boyfriend. Instead of answers, Ellen is met with careless comments about how “girls like that” from underserved communities often drop out of school.

Ellen, who Naughton-Lewis describes as a “vigilante,” is determined to find Shannon. During her search, she inadvertently uncovers a trafficking ring targeting students in need like Shannon. With time running out, Ellen must fight tirelessly to gain the support she needs to rescue Shannon and bring down the trafficking ring.