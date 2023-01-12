Julie Bowen and Adam Sandler are all about family in the long-awaited sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

Blavity/Shadow and Act columnist Sharronda Williams spoke to the stars recently about the film, and Sandler said that he hopes the film makes people happy, saying he and his team “wanted to bring some joy to the world” and to “at least attempt to make people laugh.” Bowen, who plays Sandler’s wife in the film, added that Sandler’s films have highlighted how important family and laughter is in life.

“I mean, the truth is, I’ve observed it externally, watching Adam over 30 years,” she said. “The only thing that really matters is family, love and the people around you. And that is what he really highlighted here in Happy Gilmore 2.“

How this is a story of second chances

Sandler’s character, Happy, is facing a second chance to win in golf, but Sandler said that in real life, he and Bowen have probably had many more chances to get things right throughout their lives.

“At our age, we’ve had about 50 chances, no seconds. And we keep taking them and taking them,” he said. “There’s some [chances] in life that work out, some that punch you in the face, and then you just go from there. You continue. [There are] things that sting you. Let ’em sting you, and then you say, ‘Okay, let’s see what happens on this one.'”

Working alongside family for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Sandler also spoke about starring opposite his real-life daughter Sunny, who wants to make it big in the world of professional dance and propels her father back into professional golf. Sandler said that working with his children can be scary for him because he wants everything to go well for them. Another of Sandler’s daughters, Sadie, also appears in the film.

“It gets nerve-wracking ’cause you’re always pulling ’em so hard,” he said. “When you are with your own kids, you’re like, ‘Please, please.’ You just want ’em to get it right and feel good and feel happy.”

Sandler reprises his titular character in the sequel, which finds the character deep in retirement after winning his first Tour Championship. However, it’s time for Happy to get the golf clubs back out and win once again in order to pay for his daughter’s expensive ballet school in Vienna.

Along with Sandler, Sunny and Bowen, the film also stars Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, Kevin Nealon, Ben Stiller, Dennis Dugan, Ethan Cutkosky and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Check out the full interview above. Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.