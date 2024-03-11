Netflix’s latest three-part docuseries Cocaine Air has been turning a number of heads lately. Since premiering on June 11, the show has shed light on one of the most bizarre and cinematic criminal trials of the 2010s. For those who have not yet tuned in, the doc centers on a 2013 incident which saw two French pilots arrested in the Dominican Republic after taxiing a plane loaded with 700 kilos of cocaine. Though the duo were ultimately detained before leaving the country, they managed to escape from prison just two years later and return to France via boat.

Criminal investigators then uncovered a bizarre and wide-ranging conspiracy that may implicate government officials, high-ranking military officers and a number of respected media figures. Those looking to understand more about the true criminal case behind the Netflix doc should be sure to read ahead, as we unpack the actual history behind Cocaine Air.

New Netflix docuseries explores France’s world of true crime

If you’re a major true crime fan, you may have already clocked how abnormal this case is. As the narrative of Cocaine Air explains, this remains one of the largest and most complex drug trafficking scandals in France’s history. In the documentary, the two French pilots, Bruno Odos and Pascal Fauret, appear to deliver their personal take on the entire affair. As they explain, they didn’t feel it necessary to inspect the baggage ahead of the flight, as baggage handling is outside of their usual purview. Still, DR prosecutors felt that some onus was on them, as there were a number of alleged red flags leading up to the flight’s intended departure.

Two other men were present on the Falcon 50 business jet as well – reserve pilot Alain Castany and French businessman Nicolas Pisapia. These men, and their direct connection to certain prominent figures on both sides of the Atlantic, may have factored into the spectacle of the case. Throughout Cocaine Air, viewers are presented with two sides to this story. As Dominican Republic officials explained, the pilots should have been aware of the manifest and passengers of their aircraft before takeoff, especially if the baggage underwent airport scanning and other necessary safety checks.

On the other side of the water, the pilots appeared to be martyrs, going down for a drug bust that may have been manufactured by corrupt officials. French lawyer Éric Le François appears in the doc and alleges that, “The entire operation was engineered.” This sentiment stems from a popular theory that the chief of the Dominican Republic’s drug interdiction bureau staged the entire affair in order to land a big arrest and a few popcorn headlines.

Can airport scanners detect cocaine?

Depending on which airport you go to, you may encounter a number of different types of scanners. The most common tech used to identify drugs or weapons in airports are X-ray scanners and millimeter-wave scanners. The former checks for changes in object density, highlighting organic matter hidden in inorganic containers. This explains why basic items such as chewing gum, lotion or candles may cause an accidental alert when your bag is scanned. Millimeter-wave scanner wands are generally used to check for any concealed items on a person’s body by highlighting irregularities in shape or density. Drugs, such as cocaine, are typically spotted by X-rays due to their distinct appearance, which airport staff are trained to look for.

While these systems are not perfect, scanners do tend to be pretty effective at spotting cocaine – especially when the people employed to use them are paying attention. Security officers will also frequently bring in drug-sniffing dogs and chemical kits when something seems out of place, so getting a few ounces of illegal narcotics into an airplane and overseas is generally regarded as a high-risk job. That’s why prosecutors were so certain that the Cocaine Air case must have involved foul play, as getting 26 suitcases packed to the gills on board an international flight would be effectively impossible without someone greasing the wheels.

What to know about Pascal Fauret and Bruno Odos’ acquittal

Shortly after Fauret and Odos were arrested and convicted, their cause became an international issue. Their status as former French army pilots made them appear as heroes to the public, while independent investigators struggled to find any concrete evidence linking them to the drugs. As the Cocaine Air case dragged on throughout the years, Fauret and Odos were eventually able to get their convictions overturned, allowing them to finally move past the entire ordeal in 2021.

Still, there are a few interesting pieces of evidence that suggest that they know more than they’re letting on, even today. Cocaine Air never definitively states whether or not the pair are innocent, and the filmmakers responsible for the doc admit that they’re still skeptical themselves.

French magistrate investigator Christine Saunier-Ruellan appears in Cocaine Air as well, and explains some of the key evidence used to overturn the pilots’ arrest. Several mysterious flight logs appeared to show suspicious activity occurring in the DR airport where the plane was set to depart. Furthermore, Saunier-Ruellan was able to sequester the personal devices of both men, which contained several suspicious items.

As she explains in the series, correspondence between the gentlemen included texts like “nature of cargo confirmed” and “we did what we had to do.” Fauret also made several internet searches in the days leading up to his arrest, which included research on drug trafficking penalties in Ecuador. While these details did establish a tenuous link to the cocaine, none could be considered definitive.

‘Cocaine Air’ review: Should you watch the new Netflix docuseries?

In the end, Cocaine Air does little to provide any definitive answers. Like many true crime docs, the three-part series offers key insight from a number of people close to the action and a few expert researchers. The series does an excellent job of providing many facts to the public, who may not be aware of this landmark case or the nearly decade-long criminal trial it sparked. If you’re a big fan of true crime and have enjoyed shows like Narcos in the past, this seems well worthy of your time. Of course, those who prefer to have a set-in-stone conclusion may find that the material drags on.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if they find drugs in your bag at the airport?

If you’re thinking Fauret and Odos got off easy after watching Cocaine Air, don’t get too comfortable. If you are caught with even a fraction of an ounce of illegal narcotics inside an airport, you will be immediately arrested and handed over to local police. Drug arrests stemming from airport travel can create massive inconveniences that follow you for life, including incarceration, deportation and being placed on the no-fly list. Since most airports transport people and baggage all over the world, you may find yourself facing both state and federal charges.

What is the minimum sentence for cocaine?

As Fauret and Odos would surely tell you, getting caught with cocaine is a major rap. Per the Federal Narcotic Mandatory Minimum Sentences, 500 grams of cocaine comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. The same stint is required for those caught with just 28 grams of crack cocaine. Ten-year mandatory minimum sentences are handed down to those convicted of carrying over 5 kilograms of the illicit substance, while those with prior felony convictions face more than twenty years behind bars. Hopefully you won’t need to watch Cocaine Air to know that drugs can ruin your life – but just in case you needed another warning, be sure to always triple-check your baggage before entering an airport or federal building.