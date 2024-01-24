The Menéndez brothers, Lyle and Erik, were a part of one of the highest-profile murder cases of their time. In August 1989, they initially claimed to have found their parents dead in the family’s Beverly Hills home, but eventually, evidence was discovered that supported the possibility of their involvement. Since the family patriarch was a wealthy entertainment executive, there was an added element of intrigue to the situation, which has continued for decades.

As the case unfolded, Lyle and Erik claimed they had been abused at the hands of Jose Menéndez. This situation was a complex case to crack due to the circumstances, but they were ultimately sentenced to life in prison. Now, the brothers may have a chance to plead their case and be released early. Here’s what we know about the situation.

How long have the Menéndez brothers been in jail? What was their original sentence?

(Ronald L. Soble / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Erik and Lyle Menéndez were just 18 and 21 years old when they brutally murdered their parents at the end of the ’80s, although it wasn’t until 1996 that they were convicted. After a mistrial, the brothers were found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder. This resulted in matching life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

Even though they cited abuse as the motivating factor, their parents’ wealth raised suspicion amongst law enforcement and others who were actively keeping up with the case. As of 2025, the Menéndez brothers have spent over 35 years of their lives incarcerated – but things could rapidly change, should upcoming court proceedings go in their favor.

What is parole, and when will Lyle and Erik be eligible?

Parole is a supervised early release from prison, typically with specific behavioral guidelines. As USA Today reports, ever since Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic changed the Menéndez brothers’ sentence on May 13, the brothers have had a chance at parole. According to California law, the reduced prison sentence of 50 years to life (instead of life without parole) makes them eligible.

Per People, Jesic’s decision comes as a result of Lyle and Erik’s positive conduct during their decades behind bars, as well as new evidence pointing to their late father’s alleged abuse. Since then, the California Parole Board has assessed the risk of potentially releasing the brothers.

While the ruling has created many opportunities for the Menéndez brothers, it only allows them to be eligible for parole for now. In order to be released, the state’s parole board will have to declare them suitable and not a significant threat to public safety. The parole board is expected to decide, or at least submit a clemency recommendation, by June 13, as The US Sun notes. After that, Governor Gavin Newsom can reject or affirm the recommendation for up to 120 days.

Netflix’s ‘Monsters’ series thrust the siblings back into the spotlight

The Netflix drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez put the embattled siblings back on the (cultural) map in 2024. As BBC reports, the Ryan Murphy series shed a controversial light on their story and made the case more relevant to current generations. It even received attention from high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, who is an active advocate for criminal justice reform. In October 2024, the socialite posted them on Instagram with the caption, “It’s time for the Menéndez brothers to be freed.”

Thanks to the advocacy from Kardahian and others, a resentencing became more of a public concern. With media attention on them after years of being out of the public eye, people have been naturally curious and Erik and Lyle’s life now.

While these actions certainly do not excuse their crimes, Judge Michael Jesic has expressed that the two don’t pose an “unreasonable risk” if they are released from prison, per NBC. They have also expressed remorse. For example, Erik Menéndez told the courts, “I had to stop being selfish and immature to really understand what my parents went through in those last moments.” So, there has clearly been a change in the tide for the two brothers. But the big question is, do the courts agree?

Do the Menéndez brothers have any money?

At one point, the Menéndez brothers were incredibly wealthy. According to Hollywood Life, their parents’ estate was worth a whopping $14.5 million when they passed. So when their parents were murdered, they did gain an inheritance. Although Lyle and Erik inherited a significant amount of money with no obstacles between them and wealth, it went quickly. By 1994, they reportedly spent $10 million. A lot of that money went towards their legal defense team, but they did spend frivolously before their arrest as well.

As of now, the brothers have no access to their inheritance. This is due to California’s “Slayer’s Statute,” which declares they can’t get their inheritance since they were found guilty of their parents’ murders.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old are the Menéndez brothers?

As of this writing, the Menéndez brothers are 57 (Lyle) and 53 (Erik), after 35 years in prison.

Are the Menéndez brothers married?

Both brothers got married while incarcerated, according to People. Lyle was married to Anna Erickson from 1996 to 2001, but remarried in 2003 to his current wife, Rebecca. She announced last year that they were separated. Erik, on the other hand, married his wife Tammi in 1999.