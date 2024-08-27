When Snowfall premiered on FX in July 2017, the adventures of rising drug Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) were an instant hit. Fans got to experience the entire Saint family, who all benefitted from his empire. Viewers were also taken down a rabbit hole of how the CIA allegedly played a role in introducing drugs into the U.S., specifically South Central Los Angeles, which was riddled with addicts.

Before Snowfall concluded in April 2023 after six seasons, the series racked up several awards, including Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Idris’ portrayal of the determined street leader. A spin-off of the show, which will focus on the character of Wanda, portrayed by Gail Bean, is reportedly in its early stages of development, though there is no solidified release date for the series. As fans await this latest show, there are several shows like Snowfall that’ll provide plenty of gritty drama and satisfy that crime boss fix.

The Wire

IMDb: 9.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Where to watch: Max, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

The Wire is a gritty crime drama that possesses several elements of Snowfall, such as the drug trafficking aspect and the law enforcement involvement in it. This Baltimore-based tale tells the story of a drug organization being run by Stringer Bell (Idris Elba), who is also working to clean his money through legitimate companies. Bell and his co-leader, Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris) work to stay two steps ahead of the police, especially the determined detective Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West), who is investigating the city’s drug problem. The series premiered in June 2002 and ran for five seasons, concluding in March 2008. The Wire is widely regarded as one of the most accurate depictions of the drug trafficking world. The iconic show won a Peabody Award and a Writers Guild of America Award for Television: Dramatic Series.

Power

IMDb: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Where to watch: Philo, The Roku Channel, Hulu, Starz, YouTube, Disney+, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

Power focuses on James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a wealthy New York drug trafficker, who also owns a nightclub in an attempt to watch his drug money and slowly transition out of the drug game. However, a slew of killings, personal and professional feuds, and a constant flow of messes to clean up prevent Ghost from doing so. His business partner, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) doesn’t make the situation better, as his love for the street life doesn’t always align with Ghost’s dreams of going straight.

Power premiered in June 2014 and ran for five seasons, concluding in February 2020. The series won multiple accolades, including NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actor, which went to Hardwick. The popularity of Power spawned multiple spin-offs, including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

Top Boy

IMDb: 8.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Where to watch: Netflix

Top Boy is a British crime drama focused on a set of East London drug dealers. Childhood friends Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kano) work together to climb the ranks of the drug world but face the typical challenges of any boss. This includes vicious rivals and law enforcement eager to take down their operation. Top Boy offers a rare glimpse into the UK dope trade, in a way not captured before.

The original aired on Britain’s Channel 4, debuting in October 2011. However, after being dropped by the channel in 2014 after two seasons (known as series one and two in Britain), it made a resurgence on Netflix, thanks to Drake, who executive-produced the new format, which debuted on the platform in September 2019. The fifth and final season aired in September 2023. The series received critical acclaim, winning several BAFTA TV Awards, including one for Best Drama Series.

The Dirty D

IMDb: 7/10

Where to watch: Tubi, Peacock

This independently produced series created by writer Lisa Brown has steadily grown in popularity over three seasons. While The Dirty D is based around a Detroit nightclub, the venue becomes the setting of limitless drama, with many of the same drug aspects of Snowfall coming into play.

Couple Tiffany (Mena Monroe) and Brick Davis (Phillip Granger) run the club together while trying to keep the many key players in check. Since its Tubi debut in 2022, the series has become incredibly popular on the streaming platform, and now in its third season, The Dirty D is poised to become a years-long success.

Queen of the South

IMDb: 8/10

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video

In contrast to the other shows, Queen of the South has a female lead. Queen of the South follows Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), who overcomes poverty in Mexico to become a femme fatale within a powerful cartel after her boyfriend is killed. She quickly learns to work through this dangerous underworld, building her own empire along the way. Much like Franklin Saint in Snowfall, she works to prove herself while dodging capture and determined opponents. Teresa also finds herself in a competition with her mentor-turned-competitor, Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcón). Despite not winning any accolades, Queen of the South gained a loyal fanbase from its debut in June 2016. The series aired for five seasons, wrapping up in June 2021.

The Chi

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Where to watch: Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, YouTube TV, YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

The Chi is another fan favorite, which depicts life in the South Side of Chicago. This Lena Waithe production doesn’t focus solely on the drug trade. However, its focus on one city and the multiple hardships faced by those trying to overcome rough beginnings align it with many components of Snowfall. Additionally, both shows showcase an ensemble cast, all of which are connected in some way; those who are looking for shows like Snowfall with plenty of characters to get attached to will love The Chi.

This drama series premiered in January 2018 on Showtime, becoming one of the network’s most successful shows. In May 2024, The Chi was renewed for a seventh season. The show has been nominated for several honors, including an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie, or Limited Series) for Alex R. Hibbert’s role as the main character, Kevin Williams.

BMF

IMDb: 7.4/10

Prime Video: 7.4/10

Where to watch: The Roku Channel, Starz, YouTube, Hulu, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Philo, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

Another series from 50 Cent and Starz’s partnership, BMF examines the powerful creation and rise of the Black Mafia Family, led by real-life brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory. This crime series follows their rise from petty hustling in 1980s Detroit to a nationwide expansion that branches into Atlanta and Miami. BMF was introduced in September 2021, with Demetrius’ actual son, Demetrius Flenory Jr. playing him, while Da’Vinchi tackles the role of Terry.

Given the cultural relevance of the Black Mafia Family, the show, like Snowfall, became an instant success. In February 2024, it was renewed for a fourth season. However, friction between 50 Cent and the senior Demetrius, also known as Big Meech, has placed the future of the series in jeopardy. It remains unclear if production will move forward, but the first three seasons have non-stop excitement from start to finish.

Breaking Bad

IMDb: 9.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video

Breaking Bad features strong elements of the Mexican cartel, something it has in common with Snowfall. The series tells the story of struggling high school teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who begins cooking meth following a terminal cancer diagnosis. Walter wants to make sure his family is financially secure when he dies. However, as he dives deeper into the drug world, he becomes a ruthless trafficker who becomes intertwined with dangerous criminals. The series premiered in January 2008 and aired for five seasons, ending in September 2013. During its time on-air, Breaking Bad won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.