Aja Naomi King, is jumping into yet another murderous drama, joining the NBC drama pilot Grosse Point Garden Society as a lead.

Deadline reports that King will star in NBC’s drama pilot Grosse Point Garden Society. She will join Melissa Fumero, Ben Rappaport and AnnaSophia Robb as series leads. Insecure’s Alexander Hodge and Matthew Davis will also star as part of the main cast.

King, Fumero, Robb and Rappaport will portray a suburban garden club from different backgrounds who get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom.

The How to Get Away with Murder plays Catherine, “an unhappily married mother of two younger children” who also works as a realtor. Her character description states that she “works off some of her loneliness with a very juicy secret.” Could it be an affair? Could she be a murderer? We will find out soon.

King’s recent roles include Black British rom-com Boxing Day and Apple TV+ drama Lessons in Chemistry starring Brie Larson.