As Variety reports, the 17-time Emmy nominee and four-time winner joins an ensemble that includes Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Dominic Cooper, Simone Kessell, Tait Blum and Dallas Goldtooth. The season will have 10 episodes.

Here’s the official description:

Starring Clarke as ‘US Marshal Frank Remnick,’ The Last Frontier follows Frank, the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.

Woodard’s character in the drama is reportedly named Bradford, who is a leader at the CIA. The actress’ casting in the series continues her relationship with the streamer, as she also starred in Apple TV+’s See with Jason Momoa.