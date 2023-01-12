The official teaser for Alien: Earth keeps fans on the edge of seeing a Xenomorph finally become one of Earth’s newest residents. An FX series, Alien: Earth will come to Hulu this summer.

The teaser shows one of the aliens rampaging through a space vessel as it crash-lands to Earth. The anticipation of seeing the vessel enter the planet’s atmosphere makes viewers acutely aware that the denizens are not ready for the chaos a Xenomorph could bring.

According to the official synopsis:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series “Alien: Earth.” As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The series stars Sydney Chandler, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

