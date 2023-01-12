Niecy Nash-Betts and Teyana Taylor are the latest names to join Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close in Ryan Murphy’s Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair. Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson have also joined.

As Variety reports, the series is described as a “legal ensemble drama” with Kardashian playing “a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, headed by Close’s character,” according to Variety. Kardashian, Nash, Watts, Close and Paulson will executive produce with Murphy. Murphy will serve not only in executive producing and directing capacities, but he will also serve as writer.

Nash, Taylor, Paulson and Watts have joined after news that Halle Berry, who was originally set to star, dropped out due to conflicts with scheduling. However, instead of Berry’s part being recast with one of the actors, the actors are playing brand new roles written exclusively for them.

Other executive producers behind the project include ultimate Momager Kris Jenner and writers Jon Robin Baitz, Jamie Pachino, Joe Baken, Richard Levin and Lyn Greene. Alex Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, Holly Jeter and Eric Kovtun also executive produce.

Nash Betts, who last worked with Murphy for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Her role as Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor, earned her several nominations and awards including the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress, the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special, the Astra TV Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Taylor made her acting debut in the Sundance favorite A Thousand and One. She’s set to make her directorial debut for Paramount’s upcoming film Get Lite, starring Storm Reid.