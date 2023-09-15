While Simone represents many things, Maya said the character shows girls “they are worthy of options.”

“It’s funny to me because Simone has had more suitors than I’ve had in my entire life, so I live for it,” Maya shared. “I think girls should see that they are worthy of options. I love how invested people are in this storyline because it is fun, useful and real. Love, especially at that age and stage of life, is such an important experience and a determining factor in life. I love that people are into it.”