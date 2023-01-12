All American: Homecoming is coming to a close at The CW after it airs its third season this summer.

Deadline reports that The CW collegiate sports drama is not going forward at the network. The outlet states the cast were told of the decision Tuesday. This makes the original All American the final scripted show standing after the CW came under Nexstar’s management.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the showrunner and executive producer of both All American series, said that she’s “devastated” to learn the spinoff is ending. But she said, “I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led my Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons.”

“We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us,” she continued. “We made this show so that our community, our kids (and their dreams), could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission…Especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all. So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one fingal shoutout to our favorite Bringston Lions!”

The writing was beginning to be written on the wall for All American: Homecoming after CW’s new management switched the network’s focus from expensive scripted content geared towards teens and young adults to series focusing more on older audiences. All American has been renewed for its seventh season, but its status with CW still isn’t on solid ground since the network clearly hasn’t let up taking shows to the chopping block.

The final season of All American: Homecoming is set to premiere this July with Martin Bobb-Semple upped to series regular.