Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview for this week’s episode of All American Season 6.

In the below clip, Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) have a conversation in which she asks about Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and also wants him to help her with her book.

Here’s the episode’s official description: After celebrating his 21st birthday, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) enlists Coop’s (Bre-Z) help to figure out what happened at his party the night before. Elsewhere, Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) reminisce about their childhood with Billy, and Asher (Cody Christian) deals with the fallout of a tough decision he’s made.

Greta Onieogou, Karimah Westbrook and Chelsea Tavares also star. The episode was directed by Ryan Zaragoza and written by Mike Herro and David Strauss.

The new episode airs 8 p.m. Monday night on The CW.