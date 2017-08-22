Halle Berry and Glenn Close are set to star alongside Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Hulu legal drama All’s Fair.

While details regarding Berry’s and Close’s characters are being kept under wraps, both actresses will serve as executive producers alongside Kardashian. Close will produce under her Trillium Productions banner, while Berry will produce via HalleHolly, along with Holly Jeter.

The legal drama was first announced in December 2023 with a series commitment from Hulu. Kardashian will portray a successful divorce lawyer at an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

This is not Berry’s first foray into television. The Oscar winner previously starred as astronaut Molly Woods in the CBS science fiction drama, Extant. This also marks a return to Close, who previously starred as lawyer Patty Hewes in the FX drama, Damages, winning two Emmys.

Murphy serves as writer, director, and executive producer. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene and Richard Levine are also writers and EPs.

This is the first series to be announced under Ryan Murphy’s new overall deal with Disney.

