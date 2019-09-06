Earlier this month, 16-year-old American Idol contestant Triston Harper announced his marriage to 17-year-old Paris Reed. Now, they are expecting their first child. Harper’s mother shared the exciting news in a Facebook post on Nov. 8.
“Now Everybody has congratulated me on Triston and Paris getting married but to me that is old news but now I’m bout to be a ‘G Ma,'” she wrote.
According to TV Insider, Harper announced his marriage to Reed on Nov. 6 via Facebook when he changed his relationship status to “Married to Paris Reed.”
“Iv got big news harpies,” he captioned of photo of them together.
On Aug. 1, aka National Girlfriend Day, Harper dedicated a sweet message to Reed.
“I love you so much Paris Reed,” he wrote on Facebook at that time, per TV Insider. “There may be a 1 in a million kind of girl, but your my 1 in a lifetime time kind of woman. I love you 25.”
While many people are congratulating the couple on their marriage and pregnancy, others are sharing their concerns.
“Reading some of these comments has really made me sad,” one person commented, per TV Insider. “This young couple has gotten married and they’re bringing a baby into the world. Can we get some prayers and encouragement for them?!!”
Others disagreed with one fan writing, “My parents were together at 15 and 17, had all 4 of us by 21, and were married 56 wonderful years till my mom recently passed. It can be done!”
Harper competed during Season 22 of American Idol. The country star made it to the top five before he was eliminated. In May, Harper released his debut single “H.O.P.E.” This November, he headlined a concert at Alabama’s Greater Clarke-Washington County Fair Jackson.