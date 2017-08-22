The role of Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee has been filled for Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming FX series.

Per an exclusive report from Deadline, Jaylen Barron has nabbed the role of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, in Murphy’s new anthology limited series at the network, American Sports Story.

Based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., the first installment of American Sports Story documents the rise and fall of NFL superstar, Aaron Hernandez.

Written by Stu Zicherman, the anthology series will explore the modern lore surrounding Hernandez’s identity, his death by suicide and his infamy in American sports. For those unfamiliar, Hernandez allegedly had affairs with men had affairs with men while in a relationship with Jenkins, who stood by him during his conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

While on trial for Lloyd’s murder, Hernandez was indicted for the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, for which he was acquitted of in 2017. Days after his acquittal, Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide.

Barron is known for portraying Trish in the Starz series adaptation of Blindspotting.

With American Sports Story, she joins a cast that includes cast includes Catfish Jean, Tony Yazbeck, Lindsay Mendez, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Josh Andres Rivera, who will star as Aaron Hernandez.