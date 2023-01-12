The third season of Max series And Just Like That… is on its way, and Carrie and her girlfriends are still figuring out life and love in New York City.

The trailer showcases Sarah Jessica Parker’s character trying out a new writing career–romantic fiction–and a new romantic chapter in her life. The other characters, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and LTW (Nicole Ari Parker) are also figuring out the next steps in their lives and careers. LTW, for instance, seems like she’s getting her groove back with her “work crush,” played by Season 3 addition Mehcad Brooks.

Who else stars in ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3?

The series also stars Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells and John Corbett.

When does ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3 premiere?

And Just Like That… is developed and executive produced by Sex and the City EP Michael Patrick King. John Melfi, Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and Susan Fales-Hill also executive produce. The series is based on Candace Bushnell’s book Sex and the City and created for television by Darren Star.

And Just Like That…comes to Max Thursdays, debuting May 29.