Angela Bassett is getting presidential.

The Oscar nominee has been tapped to join the sprawling cast of the Netflix conspiracy thriller series, Zero Day, led by Robert De Niro–Shadow and Act has confirmed. Production on the project just kicked off in New York City.

Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir have joined the limited series alongside previously announced cast members De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton.

The logline reads, “Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?” De Niro leads the cast as George Mullen, “a massively popular, but complicated, former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack.”



Bassett will play President Mitchell, “A brilliant and perceptive political tactician who has an allegiance to Mullen.” Stevens is Evan Green, “A charismatic loudmouth and TV host of a wildly popular political program, Green becomes a thorn in George Mullen’s side as his loudest critic and chief public antagonist.”

Modine is Richard Dreyer, “A confident, colorful public figure who is an adept politician and holds the position of the Speaker of the House.” Camp is CIA Director Lasche, “The ultimate insider who knows all the secrets, CIA Director Lasche can either be a dangerous enemy or a valuable friend to Mullen.” Belcher III will be Carl Lopez, “A tough, brilliant DOJ lawyer who serves as the Zero Day Commission’s lead investigator.”

Hoffman is Monica Kidder, “Known both as a Silicon Valley billionaire with brilliant vision, and a soulless technocrat with the plan and means to control it. ” Gregg plays Robert Lyndon, “Corporate raider, provocateur, and billionaire, Lyndon has mastered the dark arts of political manipulation.” And Ivanir is Natan, “An intelligence operative and Mullen confidant from an era where intelligence still mattered.”

Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt are creators and executive producers. Jonathan Glickman also executive produces; andLeslie Linka Glatter is directs all six episodes and executive produces.