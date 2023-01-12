Angela Bassett finally gets her due from the Academy.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star accepted her Honorary Oscar for her body of work at the 14th Annual Governors Awards Tuesday. Bassett was introduced by fellow actor and friend Regina King, who called Bassett a “national treasure” and like a sister to her. The Shirley star also said in her speech how Bassett is “artistic excellence embodied in human form.”

Bassett’s speech eloquently expressed how her win was just one of the few Oscars given to Black women throughout the award’s history. Referencing Hattie McDaniel’s historic win for Gone with the Wind, Bassett said that she hopes her Oscar is a sign of more opportunities for Black and brown actresses to be seen as fully human.

She also referenced other Black actors such as Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg, also Oscar winners, to “acknowledge that every one of them this evening” are “beacons of possibility and hope for little Black and brown girls who aspire to one day pursue the dream of becoming an actor.”

Watch her full speech below.