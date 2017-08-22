Sony’s TriStar has set a biopic on the life of pioneering fashion designer Ann Lowe.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the project, which TriStar acquired the pitch for. Titled The Dress, the script will be written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, the duo behind Mister Rogers film A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks.

Based on the book By Her Own Design, by Piper Huguley, the story will focus on how Lowe, who “designed mid-century wardrobes for the biggest names in American society and industry, including members of the Rockefeller, Roosevelt, Du Pont and Whitney families,” “was the first Black woman to own a shop on Madison Avenue, was commissioned to design the wedding dress that Jackie Bouvier wore at her 1953 wedding to John F. Kennedy,” as THR reported.

TriStar’s acquiring the project can be attributed in part to producers Serena Williams and Oscar winning costume designer Ruth Carter.

Carter, who won two Oscars for costume design for Black Panther and its follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will executive produce and also be the film’s costume designer. Williams and Caroline Currier produce through Nine Two Six Productions. Blue and Harpster will produce through their company, Blue Harp.