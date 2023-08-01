Keke Palmer and SZA have been set to star in a buddy comey from Sony’s TriStar Pictures and MACRO Film Studios, with Issa Rae producing and Rap S**t showrunner Syreeta Singleton writing the script.

Per the Deadline exclusive report, the film, which is currently untitled, is set at TriStar and MACRO Film Studios is on board to co-finance and produce. Lawrence Lamont, who was a director on Rap S**t, is directing the screenplay.

This is not the first time Palmer and SZA will have worked together, as they were previously a host-musical guest duo on Saturday Night Live in December 2022. This will be the acting debut of SZA, and Deadline notes she had been circling several projects and ultimately could not pass up the opportunity of this project and working with Palmer again.

As Deadline states, “The project came together from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures with plot details being kept under wraps. The lab was a previous pact between ColorCreative and Columbia Pictures to source and incubate emerging, diverse screenwriters to develop and write their first studio feature based on original ideas.”

Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi will produce through Rae’s Hoorae. Deniese Davis is also producing for ColorCreative, as are Charles D. King, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks for MACRO Film Studios. Singleton is co-producing and Keke Palmer and Sharon Palmer are executive producing for Big Boss.