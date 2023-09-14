

Anthony Edwards (AKA Ant) has become one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, captivating fans with his explosive athleticism and scoring ability. As the centerpiece of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ future, the 23-year-old is on a fast track to becoming a household name, not only for his performances on the court but for his impressive business ventures off of it. So, how much is Anthony Edwards’ net worth in 2025? While his monetary gains are often a topic of curiosity, the real story lies in the incredible journey that has brought him to this point and the moves he’s making to build an empire for himself.

Edwards’ Life Before Fame

Edwards was born on Aug. 5, 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia. He had a relatively unstable early life, due to tragedy as his mother and grandmother passed away from cancer just eight months apart from each other. This happened when Edwards was just 14 years old, so his older siblings Antoine and Antoinette became his guardians. Growing up, he was an athlete with a passion for multiple sports, initially excelling in football as a running back before his attention turned fully to basketball. Edwards attended Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta, where his talent became undeniable. By the time he graduated, he was one of the most highly regarded prospects in the country, and his journey was just beginning.

His college stint at the University of Georgia proved to be a launching pad. During his freshman year, Edwards averaged an impressive 19.3 points per game and earned a spot as one of the top NBA draft picks in 2020. With his commitment to the NBA, he declared for the draft and was selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. This moment marked the beginning of Edwards’ NBA career – and the start of an exciting financial journey that’s far different from his humble beginnings.

23-Year-Old Is a Standout Player on the Minnesota Timberwolves

Since entering the NBA, Edwards has been nothing short of spectacular. Having the first overall pick in the 2020 draft quickly made an impact on the Timberwolves. He impressed fans and analysts alike with his scoring ability, athleticism and leadership on the court. His debut season earned him a place on the NBA All-Rookie First Team, and his growth didn’t stop there.

In his second and third seasons, Edwards continued to improve, becoming one of the league’s top rising stars. His performance in the 2022–2023 season helped secure his first All-Star appearance, and he averaged a career-high 24.6 points per game, further solidifying his place among the NBA’s elite. Edwards has shown his potential to be a future franchise player, leading his team to key playoff moments and showing up in high-pressure games. His signature dunks, combined with his incredible shooting and playmaking skills, have made him one of the most exciting players to watch as of late.

He’s Not Just Crushing It on the Court – Anthony Edwards Is Business Savvy Too

Beyond the court, Edwards is positioning himself as a savvy businessman. He’s secured endorsement deals with major brands, including Adidas, which has been one of his most notable partnerships. These deals provide a steady stream of income, supplementing his NBA earnings. While details on his exact endorsement contracts are not public, it’s estimated that his endorsement income brings in a few million dollars each year.

Edwards’ financial success isn’t limited to his contracts and endorsements though. He’s also making smart investments, particularly in real estate. Reports indicate that he has real estate holdings, including a multi-million dollar home in Minnesota. Additionally, Edwards has shown interest in expanding his production venture Three-Fifths Media, which was founded in 2019. Recently, the media and production company signed a deal with Wheelhouse to produce unscripted TV. Obviously, his rise to stardom has sparked interest in his potential in other industries, such as entertainment. These ventures, although still in the early stages, have the potential to further grow his wealth in the coming years.

Athlete’s Charity Work and Community Involvement

In addition to his business ventures, Edwards has demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy. He’s been involved in multiple charitable initiatives aimed at helping underprivileged youth and promoting education. He started the Don’t Follow The Wave Foundation, which so far has helped youth in many ways. A part of the program helps HBCU student-athletes to bring their dreams to fruition and provides career readiness opportunities even beyond sports. By hosting basketball camps and supporting organizations that help underserved communities, Edwards is using his growing platform to make a positive impact.

Also, he supports the African-American Breast Cancer Alliance. This cause is close to his heart since his mother and grandmother passed from cancer. Another, more recent, charitable commitment he has made is with the Queerspace Collective. He began donating with the collective seemingly due to a public controversy though. In 2022, Edwards made homophobic comments online (making headlines during the height of his career) which he received public backlash for. So donating to this organization, which helps LGBTQ+ youth, is his way of making amends. Overall, his charitable work is an essential part of his persona off the court. It is helping to shape his legacy as more than just an athlete.

What Is Anthony Edwards’ Net Worth?

So, after a series of successful years in the NBA and multiple strategic moves off the court, what is Anthony Edwards’ net worth in 2025? As of now, he has an estimated value of $40 million. This figure includes his NBA salary, which is set to increase significantly over the next few seasons as part of his rookie contract extension, alongside his endorsement deals and investments. With his current contract, he is set to make $42,176,400 for the 2024-25 season as his base salary. As Edwards continues to elevate his game and expand his financial portfolio, his wealth is expected to grow exponentially in the years to come.

In conclusion, Anthony Edwards’ story is one of rapid ascension, both on and off the basketball court. His net worth stands at an impressive figure. But it’s his career achievements, business ventures and charitable contributions that truly showcase the scope of his success. With a future as bright as his, Edwards is well on his way to securing his place as one of the NBA’s next superstars. He is building a financial legacy that will last long after his playing days are over.

People Also Ask

How much is Adidas paying Anthony Edwards?

Edwards’ first signature shoe with the famous brand was released in 2023. It became a best seller so the star secured an extended contract. The exact number attached to the multi-year extension he signed has not been publicly confirmed. There are claims that the athlete will be receiving eight figures annually.

Does Anthony Edwards have kids?

Yes, Edwards does have many children but the number of children is unclear. It is estimated to be 3-4, but not all of his family matters are public. At just 23 years old, there is plenty of scandal to go around. His baby momma drama recently made headlines due to his legal battle over his child with his ex-girlfriend Ayesha. It may end up having a multi-million dollar price tag, so Anthony Edwards’ net worth may take a hit.

Is Anthony Edwards really 6’4″?

Edwards’ height is confirmed to be 6’4″, so he is a towering powerhouse in the streets and the court.