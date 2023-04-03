NBA star Anthony Edwards, who had no part in Sunday night’s brawl between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons, shared his thoughts on the situation before multiple players and coaches on both teams were suspended for their involvement in the altercation.
Edwards says players should still be allowed to play
“I don’t think they should miss games for that — maybe just some money,” Edwards told a reporter when asked if the players involved will miss future games after Sunday night’s game.
Asked Anthony Edwards about where the Wolves are at in the standings and potentially playing games with DiVincenzo and/or Reid.
"I don't think they should miss games for that. Maybe just some money."
Also a question about the games when he and Randle are helping versus hurting… pic.twitter.com/V2pZlpCJaY
— Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 31, 2025
Some of the Timberwolves’ key players, including Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were ejected in the second quarter along with the Pistons’ Ron Holland II, Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart and the head coach JB Bickerstaff, according to Sports Illustrated.
More than 10 players, coaches and staff members were on the court
“Obviously things went too far,” Bickerstaff said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “But what you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to protect one another, guys trying to have each other’s backs. … Those are non-negotiables in our locker room.”
The fight began with 8:36 left in the first half, with the Pistons leading 39-30 at the Target Center. Stewart received a technical foul minutes earlier after bumping DiVincenzo hard after the whistle, per AP. Holland was also called for a foul after slapping the ball out of Reid’s hands near the baseline.
A fight breaks out between the Pistons and Timberwolves
Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, Pistons HC J. B. Bickerstaff and Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected pic.twitter.com/TJA3OczOxB
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2025
Things heated up quickly as the pair exchanged words before DiVincenzo stepped in and grabbed Holland’s jersey. Chaos ensued, with more than 10 players and multiple coaches and trainers joining the on-court brawl.