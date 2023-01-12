Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy are saving the world from a supernatural evil in the new action/sci-fi/horror film The Gorge.

The two play operatives who must protect earth from “an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within,” according to the film description. “They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.”

Taylor-Joy and Teller told Blavity’s Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum about how the film feels both expansive and personal.

“ It’s twofold. I think on the largeness and scale, we were really helped out by the fact that we used barely any CGI. All of the sets were practical,” Taylor-Joy said. “You genuinely get to inhabit the worlds. …[You feel like] you’re walking into a different world every single day. Then, in terms of the the intimacy at its heart, I think Miles and I are so lucky that we’ve been friends for a long time and we have a lot of mutual love and respect for each other. It felt very easy to go in every day thinking, ‘Okay, my main job is to make sure that this human being is okay in every way, shape and form. So yeah, it felt pretty natural.”

Teller added that the audience will feel immersed in the film’s story and production.

”It’s a big movie for the audience and you know that based on the budget and the scale of the sets and how many different camera shots you can get, you know that it’s a big movie. But the process of making it [is] very intimate and what I appreciate about this particular story, even though it’s a movie on a large scale, is just how grounded it is. These are very real emotions that we’re dealing with here and they’re extremely heightened circumstances.”

Watch the full interview above.. The Gorge comes to Apple TV+ on Feb. 14.