The Menu is a horror film that was released in 2022 but still provokes confusion in some viewers. It was directed by Mark Mylod and features Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy acted as the main characters. The great line up of talent and seemingly straight forward title likely steered viewers in a different direction than the movie took, resulting in a shocking twist requiring some explanation. Although it’s not a new horror movie, there is plenty in The Menu to decipher, particularly the ending.

Things take a turn right as viewers get invested in the main character, Margot (Taylor-Joy). The movie tussles with some tough issues like class and the anxiety that comes with freedom of personal choice. While the plot of The Menu is hard to chew for the majority of audiences, it leads up to an even more complicated ending that you can unpack below. Beware of spoilers if you want to watch the controversial movie first!

‘The Menu’ Elegantly Stuffs Criticisms of Society in a Small Dining Room

The horrific events of the film unfold gradually and not a lot is clarified narratively. It begins with Margot and Tyler (Hoult) as they embark on a mysterious journey to enjoy a unique dining experience. This isn’t just any meal, as Tyler incessantly expresses, this is a $1,250 per person culinary experience only being served to ten other people who are along for the ride with them. They set off to the remote location, Hawthorne, and Tyler tells Margot about the exciting opportunity they are in for. His obsession with having the honor of tasting Chef Julian Slowik’s food dominates the introduction of The Menu.

Upon arriving at Hawthorne, Margot discovers the meticulous level of preparation that the entire kitchen staff has undertaken. The employees are cold and almost robotic but still incredibly hospitable to the guests. As Tyler explains, “He’s not just a chef, he’s a storyteller. The game is trying to guess what the overarching theme of the entire meal is going to be.” He is ecstatic to be there while Margot is not impressed with the tiny portions for every course and his overzealous guidance through the meal. Along with the obviously privileged other guests, she does not necessarily fit in. Still, she humors Tyler by tolerating his entitled and rude behavior.

The Plot Twist Viewers Don’t See Coming

As the plot thickens, Margot is revealed to be a high-end escort whose real name is Erin. Because Tyler just went through a break-up, Margot/Erin wasn’t his original date; this is an important detail, but especially so to Chef Slowik who approaches her and questions her presence. The guests who attend his ten-course meal are incredibly important to him. He even takes Margot aside and makes her choose to be either a guest or kitchen staff member. Chef Slowik calmly proposes, “In order to proceed, I need to know where to seat you — with us or with them. We’re all going to die tonight. Do you want to die with those who give or those who take?”

And it only gets stranger from there. Tyler is ridiculed by Chef Slowik since the chef confided in him beforehand that the guests of the meal would all die. The chef is angry about his decision to still go and bring unknowing Margot. Tyler is forced to make the next course of the meal as punishment in an embarrassing display that ends in him committing suicide in a closet.

There are other seemingly random narrative jabs about honor and corruption too. The other rich guests are eerily unaware until they are served tortillas which were etched with evidence of their fraud, infidelity, greed and more. These instances aren’t just to expose the guests though. It is explained that Chef Slowik sexually harassed one of his kitchen staff members, Katherine. She presents her course of the meal called “Humilitation” and then proceeds to stab him in the leg, then they hug. Many bizarre courses like this are presented by members of his kitchen staff, followed by violence.

How Did Margot Know to Order a Cheeseburger?

Since Margot chooses to be a part of the staff, Chef Slowik entrusts her to help prep for the next courses. On her lone journey to get a canister she enters Slowik’s home and sees photos of him as a young chef flipping burgers. She also finds a radio which she used to call for help before heading back to the restaurant. Unfortunately for her, the Coast Guard officer that arrives is a part of Chef Slowik’s sick game. The ominous last course is next. In a last ditch effort to escape, Margot challenges Chef Slowik. She tells him that his food has not satisfied her and requests he make her a simple cheeseburger. The next scene follows the chef coyly whipping up her burger and everyone waiting and watching. He presents her with the meal and she enjoys about half of the burger.

Next, she admits she overestimated her appetite and asks to take the burger to go. She is given a doggy bag and she simply leaves. After escaping into the night she finds the Coast Guard officer’s boat and sets off. But that’s not the end of the grand meal, since the rest of the guests are still trapped in the dining room. They are paralyzed by a mixture of confusion, fear and high-class passivity.

As she escapes, Chef Slowik and his staff are preparing the final meal, dessert. They artfully coat the guests in s’more ingredients – yes, you read that right, they made the guests into s’mores. Giant marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate syrup are spread around. Then, Chef Slowik burns himself, the staff and the guests alive in the Hawthorne restaurant. The Menu ending concludes with Margot watching the Hawthorne go up in flames as she enjoys her burger far away in a boat.

‘The Menu’ Ending Explained

The Menu ending has a lot to digest and so much happens in the concluding scenes. Some viewers have theorized about the meaning of it all. First, one of the most basic observations of the film is its focus on class differences. The guests are seen as vile by the staff but are overall treated with the utmost hospitality. The ending where the staff get more violent with themselves and the guests could symbolize how they are putting everyone on the same playing field societally. Despite the reality of their impending murders, the staff echo what they’ve told their guests upon arrival, “We’ll endeavor to make your evening as pleasant as possible.”

Shame is also a big part of the movie; the concluding scenes that expose the sins of both the staff and guests add to this motif. Even the part where the guests are prepared for the lethal dessert course, they pretty much accept their fates. Throughout the movie, Margot sticks out because she expresses less shame about herself. Her demeanor could be the reason she is allowed to escape.

She has an uncanny connection to Chef Slowik and manipulates his shame and discontent to get away. The photos of the chef’s memories that Margot discovers help her to spot his weakness, simplicity and an unencumbered appreciation of food. While cooking her a simple cheeseburger brings him joy and she truly savors it unlike the other guests, it makes no difference in The Menu ending. He is determined to end the lives of all those left at Hawthorne but simply spares her life since she is an outlier.