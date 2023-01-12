Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor sets off to discover the root of America’s racism in the new trailer for Ava DuVernay’s Origin.

The film stars Ellis-Taylor as Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents author Isabel Wilkerson, whose personal pain sends her on a journey to learn the origins of racism in the United States and the world. Her journey becomes a global one as she “finds beauty and bravery while crafting one of the defining American books of our time,” according to Neon.

Here’s the official description:

While investigating the global phenomenon of caste and its dark influence on society, a journalist faces unfathomable loss and uncovers the beauty of love and human resilience. Inspired by the New York Times best-seller Caste and starring Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, ORIGIN explores the mystery of history, the wonders of romance and a fight for our future.

The film also stars Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts Emily Yancy, Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Isha Blaaker, Vera Farmiga, Audra Mcdonald, Connie Nielsen, Blair Underwood, Nick Offerman, Stephanie March, Myles Frost

Origin screened at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, making DuVernay the first Black American woman director to showcase her work in competition in the festival’s 80 years of existence. When the film was set to screen, Neon CEO and founder Tom Quinn said at the time that NEON was “humbled” to have the film among its slate of projects.

“I’ve known Ava for a long time and my love and admiration for her and her work goes back further, even before Middle of Nowhere. I’m truly humbled that it is this movie which has finally brought us together,” he said. “She has always been a gifted storyteller, and her mastery of her craft shines through in this deeply personal and inspired adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book, and dramatization of her remarkable life. Origin proves once again that Ava remains one of the most groundbreaking and essential filmmakers of her generation.”

Watch the trailer below: