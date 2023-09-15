“In writing the book, it was a love letter to Brett (Jon Bernthal). There was a picture in my dressing room that I would look at every day and it was a picture of Brett and Isabel and they were somewhere, but you could tell they were having a good time and they were in love,” Ellis recalled. “That gave me my smile every day, because you would think that this is a hard thing to play. There were harder things to play, but I was driven by the love and joy that she had with this man that she cherished so much.”