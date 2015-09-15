After a series of screenings on Thursday evening that included both fans, industry members, influencers and journalists, social media is buzzing about Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Screenings were held in Atlanta, Chicago, D.C., Houston, Philadelphia, Miami and Los Angeles.
Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles passing out hot dogs and skittles, which is a nod to one of the first scenes in the film.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to star, and the cast also includes newcomers and franchise alums such as Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd and Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.
What people are saying about ‘Bad Boys Ride or Die’
The Wrap’s Drew Taylor wrote that “the new mystery is compelling” and the “action sequences are loaded with inventive staging and camerawork.”
Screen Rant’s Owen Danoff said in part, “The action is just as good as you’d expect, and it might be the funniest yet.”
Check out some fan reactions below:
Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film is written by Chris Bremner, produced by Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman and Doug Belgrad and executive produced by Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner and Lawrence.