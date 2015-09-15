After a series of screenings on Thursday evening that included both fans, industry members, influencers and journalists, social media is buzzing about Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Screenings were held in Atlanta, Chicago, D.C., Houston, Philadelphia, Miami and Los Angeles.

Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles passing out hot dogs and skittles, which is a nod to one of the first scenes in the film.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to star, and the cast also includes newcomers and franchise alums such as Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd and Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

What people are saying about ‘Bad Boys Ride or Die’

The Wrap’s Drew Taylor wrote that “the new mystery is compelling” and the “action sequences are loaded with inventive staging and camerawork.”

#BadBoysRideOrDie is a total blast.



Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are still great at busting each others' balls, the new mystery is compelling (Eric Dane is a great baddie) and Adil & Bilall's action sequences are loaded with inventive staging and camerawork.



Bad Boys forever. pic.twitter.com/fEoKHmFINr — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 16, 2024

Screen Rant’s Owen Danoff said in part, “The action is just as good as you’d expect, and it might be the funniest yet.”

Just saw @BadBoys #badboys Ride or Die! The action is just as good as you’d expect, and it might be the funniest yet? Biggest applause(s) in my screening went to Dennis Greene as Reggie for reasons I’ll let you see for yourselves!



No prior Bad Boys knowledge needed to have fun! — Owen Danoff (@owendanoff) May 16, 2024

Check out some fan reactions below:

Attended an advanced screening for Bad Boys: Ride or Die. All I can say is this @BadBoys might be the movie of the year. It was that good. #BADBOYS#BADBOYS4LIFE pic.twitter.com/YeX0BLQ9zf — G. Stephen Williams (@MrWilliams86_) May 16, 2024

Will and Martin just have so much chemistry 😭❤️‍🔥 i love them so much #Badboysrideordie — Your OG 🐩 (@LRNROSE) May 16, 2024

Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film is written by Chris Bremner, produced by Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman and Doug Belgrad and executive produced by Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner and Lawrence.