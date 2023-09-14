When it comes to reality TV, few names are as synonymous with drama as Natalie Nunn. From her breakout moment on Bad Girls Club to her more recent ventures on shows like Marriage Boot Camp and Baddies (a spinoff of the BGC franchise), the 40-year-old has made a career out of being unapologetically bold and outspoken. With her fiery attitude and never-back-down approach to confrontation, she’s built a loyal following and a reputation as one of the most unforgettable stars of her era.

But now, it seems Natalie Nunn is once again at the center of controversy, with the spotlight shining on her Baddies universe. Recently, rumors have been swirling about the cancellation of the show and allegations that Nunn herself was fired. As gossip runs rampant, fans can’t help but wonder – did she really lose her job, or is this just another case of reality TV drama fueling speculation and media buzz?

In a world where the lines between reality and entertainment often blur, the truth behind these rumors is harder to pin down. Was it Nunn’s fiery personality what led to her rumored exit, or was the controversial show simply running out of steam? Let’s break down the drama and get to the bottom of what caused the rumor mill to start turning.

Was Natalie Nunn Fired From ‘Baddies’?

Earlier this month, social media speculation began brewing about a feud between Natalie Nunn (known for her fiery antics) and her colleague. “Nunn is reportedly canceling her show, Baddies, after a feud with the owner of Zeus Network,” @DropTopPop tweeted on Apr. 2. While this is indicative of workplace drama, there is talk of the rumored Baddies cancellation being a mutual decision.

Regardless of the talk, Zeus Network has not confirmed that she has been fired. In fact, some fans believe the “fired” narrative is just made up, and may even be part of the drama machine that keeps reality TV in the public eye. This theory is based on the fact that she has continued to post about casting for the show.

Where Are the Rumors Coming From?

Natalie Nunn’s Baddies was supposed to be a reboot of the infamous Bad Girls Club formula, bringing together fierce and unfiltered women for yet another round of drama and competition. While the show initially garnered attention, there have been whispers about how things may not be going as smoothly as expected.

The rumored cancellation allegedly stems from a big conflict between Natalie and ​​Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer. What has fans raising their eyebrows is the fact that the drama unfolded on Instagram Live – not to mention during the production of Baddies Africa. As mentioned, this could all simply be to drum up press for the spinoff series, which Nunn has been raving about online for months.

While venting her frustrations to her followers, Nunn claimed that she felt trapped on set, as Plummer apparently wouldn’t let her leave. While Zeus Network has posted updates confirming that the show will go on, the future of Natalie Nunn is still unclear for some.

What’s Next for Nunn and Her Universe of ‘Baddies’?

Whether she ends up taking a break from growing the Zeus empire or gearing up for something new, one thing is for sure – Natalie Nunn isn’t going anywhere. With her established presence in reality TV and social media, she’ll likely stay relevant for years to come, with or without Baddies. If history has shown us anything, it’s that the socialite knows how to turn even the most controversial moments into opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will there be a season seven of Baddies?

Yes, Baddies Africa is the seventh season of the drama-filled show. Production is still unfolding, since the new cast members were only just selected this month.

Is Baddies Caribbean over?

Yes, Baddies Caribbean is over now. It was season five of the show and was released in 2024.

Is Baddies South still airing?

Baddies South aired in 2022, but all past episodes can be viewed on the Zeus Network.