How to style your beard like Michael B Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is one of those individuals who dedicates himself to his roles, often transforming his physique. There’s something charming about his relatable nature, and perhaps nothing is more relatable than the way MBJ has evolved in his public image and style over time.

With numerous celebrity endorsements, including his, stubble has become a permanent trend. We gathered up the best advice from several men’s stylists and renowned shave experts across the internet and social media to learn about growing and maintaining a 5 o’clock shadow.

Don’t Push the Look

The thickness, color and distribution of your facial hair is largely determined by your genetics. If you can’t seem to grow a noticeable 5 o’clock shadow, don’t be discouraged. Some men take days to show visible growth, while others can have stubble by lunchtime. Keep in mind that even a light sprinkling of stubble can look good, even if it’s only on your chin and upper lip.

Combat Ingrown Hairs

Ingrown hairs have a way of appearing unexpectedly and causing a literal pain in the neck. African-American men in particular are more susceptible to getting ingrown hairs because their hair is naturally more curly, giving it more opportunities to grow back into the skin.

To prevent this, use a facial scrub daily. This will help get rid of dead skin cells, allowing the hair to grow without any obstructions and reducing the risk of ingrown hairs. Make sure you are paying extra attention to the neck area, where hairs grow parallel to the skin and are more likely to become ingrown. Moisturizing the skin under your beard will make all the difference.

Stubble may not require a lot of upkeep, but it still needs some care. The essential tool for grooming should be a beard or stubble trimmer, allowing you to easily manage your facial hair in just a few minutes. Don’t be afraid to switch up your lengths. Removing the guard allows you to tidy up the neck area. Then, you can use the blade to sharpen the edges.

Generally, a stubble length of 3 mm is considered ideal, but if you have lighter facial hair, you may need to let it grow a bit longer for it to be visible.

Shape It Up

If you prefer a more rugged appearance, just let your stubble grow naturally. However, if you want to maintain a well-groomed look, advice from beardoholic states that it’s easy to shape your stubble. You can use the precision blade of a beard trimmer to define the edges, or you can use a razor with shaving cream to create a clear distinction between smooth skin and stubble.

For achieving the shape you want with a razor, use a clear shaving gel or shaving oil. This will help you see where to shape and create precise lines.

If you’re unsure about the best area to shave, try using a comb as a guide. Place one end of the comb where your ear meets your cheekbone, and align the other end with the corner of your mouth. Shave the stubble below this imaginary line to highlight your cheekbones. To create a slightly longer face like Michael B. Jordan’s, trim below this line toward the jawline. When shaving under the chin, remove all hair below the top of the Adam’s apple.

Mind the Hairless Gaps

Beard hair growth may suddenly stops at the ears. As it gets thicker, the line between the hair and the bald area becomes more noticeable, making any baldness stand out even more. To address this problem, make sure the sideburns are smooth.

You can request your barber or hairstylist gradually decrease the length by tapering the top portion of your sideburns. This will help create a smooth and natural transition into the hairstyle.

Get Ready To Style Your Beard Like Michael B. Jordan

No matter if you have strong, defined facial features or a softer bone structure, the scruff and stubble look can be a great choice for you. Its short, even length gives off a strong and powerful vibe. For men who want a stylish look without the hassle, the Michael B. Jordan beard style will definitely stay popular in the coming years.