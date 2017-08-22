A new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s award-winning Beetlejuice, is here.

As directed by Burton, the sequel sees Michael Keaton return in the titular role alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. Joining the returnees are new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Arthur Conti with Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe.

Here’s the official description:

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

The screenplay for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was written by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, who work from a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Burton executive produces Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside David Geffen, Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Tommy Harper.

Millar executive produces alongside Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice drops on Sept. 6.