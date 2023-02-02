“We are delighted that ‘COLLEGE HILL: CELEBRITY EDITION’ is set to make a triumphant return for its third season, featuring a fresh cast poised to amplify awareness about the profound significance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs),” said Tiffany Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming.

Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana, said in a statement: “I am thrilled that Xavier University of Louisiana will host BET+’s COLLEGE HILL: CELEBRITY EDITION. As we prepare to celebrate Xavier’s first century of service, this collaboration not only showcases our rich history as the nation’s only Black and Catholic institution but also amplifies our commitment to academic excellence and dedication to service and social justice. We welcome this extraordinary opportunity for our students to share their stories and aspirations on a national stage, to highlight the unique spirit that is Xavier. As we celebrate Xavier’s centennial, the collaboration with BET shares our story, reinforces Xavier’s place in U.S. education and celebrates a century of service, education, and accomplishment, promoting a more humane and just society for all.”

Williams continued, saying, “These institutions boast a storied legacy and an ongoing commitment to fostering excellence in education for some of the most brilliant minds within the Black community. Additionally, we’re thrilled to be filming at the prestigious Xavier University of Louisiana ahead of its highly anticipated centennial. Being a part of this intimate journey, we take pride in supporting the cast as they demonstrate to themselves and the world their determination to enhance their lives through the pursuit of higher education.”

“Edmonds Entertainment, in conjunction with This Way Out Media, is thrilled to be returning to season three of our COLLEGE HILL: CELEBRITY EDITION franchise on BET+ with a very fun, bold, and dynamic cast who will be navigating their collegiate journey at Xavier University of Louisiana while exploring the rich culture, history, and flavor of New Orleans,” said Tracey Edmonds, CEO and President of Edmonds Entertainment. “We are honored to be partnered with Xavier, one of the most effective teaching institutions in the country, and we know this will be a one-of-a-kind learning journey for our cast.”

“This Way Out Media is proud to be a part of the third season of COLLEGE HILL: CELEBRITY EDITION on BET+,” said Mark Seliga, co-president of This Way Out Media. “We are excited for this amazing cast of celebrities to write the next love letter to HBCUs through their experience at Xavier University of Louisiana in the heart of the Big Easy.”

Executive producers for COLLEGE HILL: CELEBRITY EDITION include Tracey Edmonds for Edmonds Entertainment, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga, Justin Guinyard, and Yessica Garcia for This Way Out Media, and Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, Mimi Blanchard, and Raye Dowell for BET+.

The third season is set to premiere later this year.