BET is calling all talented singers, dancers, actors and entertainers to join the 2025 BET Experience Open Casting Call.

Co-produced by Live Nation Urban, the BET Experience Fan Fest is described as “the destination for elevating unapologetic Blackness with authentic entertainment, access and lifestyle experiences.” The event “cultivates the intersection” of millennial and Gen Z audiences “and where it’s headed.”

What to know about the BET Experience Open Casing Call

The open casting call will take place within the fan fest on June 7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and invites performers throughout the country to take a chance at being discovered. Participants will audition in front of Robi Reed, BET’s head of original programming casting and Emmy-winning casting director. The BET Talent and Casting team will also be on hand to provide their insights alongside other entertainment industry leaders. One participant might also earn a role in an upcoming BET Media Group original project.

Here’s how to register for the BET Experience Open Casting Call

To be a part of the open call, pre-register here. Space is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Others who simply want to attend the BET Experience Fan Fest can click here for more information, including when registration opens.

Also happening during the Fan Fest, the BET Awards 2025 will debut June 9 on BET and BET+.