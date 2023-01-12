Eddie Murphy is back in action as Axel Foley in the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Fans of the ’80s franchise are going to be excited to see Murphy taking on bad guys once again as Axel, one of the coolest characters from the era and the character that cemented Murphy as a box-office draw. With the screenplay by Will Beall and Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten, the film brings back returning characters and new ones as Axel heads back to the Beverly Hills Police Department to save his daughter (Taylour Paige).

According to Netflix:

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Netflix how Murphy’s acting ability knows no limits.

“Eddie’s such an incredible artist,” he said to Netflix’s Tudum. “He can do drama, he can do comedy, he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”

Directed by Mark Molloy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F comes to Netflix next summer.