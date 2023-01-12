Chelsie Baham is the newest, history-making winner of CBS’s Big Brother after winning Season 26.

Baham has become the third Black winner of Big Brother, the second Black woman to win Big Brother and the first woman (and just the third person overall) to ever “play a perfect game” by never getting an eviction vote and receiving unanimous votes from the jury for her to win the season.

Baham told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “That’s crazy…winning Big Brother was obviously a dream, but being a record-setter winner was not something that I anticipated. So how I feel about that has not sunken in yet. I’m still trying to revel in the fact that I actually won this game.”

After her various allies were unexpectedly eliminated throughout the season, Baham said that she started changing her strategy in order to stay in the game.

“I didn’t like this feeling of having to survive to determine my fate. So Day 38, I repositioned myself,” she said. “And I said, ‘How do I ensure I play a game where I don’t have to see this block again? How do I be strategic with every single thing I do in this game?'”

“…I said ‘I don’t want to have to rely on winning competitions to survive. Even if I don’t win, I want to get to the end. How do I do that?'” she continued. “And I made decisions that way.”

She also had to hold her own against chaos-makers in the house, but she said, “I’m a big personality, too, so I’m one of the crazies. I had to figure out how to navigate my own self.”

“I just knew, ‘Know when to get your one-on-one time together with myself; nobody else.’ Because if you’re around the crazy too much, you become it and you get annoyed and you start to pop off,” she continued. “So I always wanted to make sure, no matter how a player was playing in this game, no matter how crazy or wild, that they didn’t take me to that place.”

The Runner-up for the season was Makensy Jo Manbeck and third place was Cam Sullivan-Brown.