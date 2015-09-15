Big Brother is back for Season 27, and the full cast has been revealed…well, almost. Seventeen Houseguests are set to move into the “Hotel Mystère” when the show premieres Thursday, July 10, but one player’s identity is still being kept secret.

This season takes place inside a hotel-themed house where nothing is what it seems. Twists are built into every corner, and one contestant’s profile remains a total mystery. The show’s Instagram account is already teasing clues for fans ready to decode them.

The first 16 announced houseguests for ‘Big Brother 27’

The new cast includes a mix of personalities and professions—from a bull rider and an AI consultant to a fine dining server and a dungeon master:

Adrian Rocha , 23, carpenter from San Antonio, Texas

, 23, carpenter from San Antonio, Texas Amy Bingham , 43, insurance agent from Stockton, California

, 43, insurance agent from Stockton, California Ashley Hollis , 25, attorney from Chicago, now in New York

, 25, attorney from Chicago, now in New York Ava Pearl , 24, aura painter from Long Island, New York

, 24, aura painter from Long Island, New York Cliffton “Will” Williams , 50, college sports podcaster from Charlotte, North Carolina

, 50, college sports podcaster from Charlotte, North Carolina Isaiah “Zae” Frederich , 23, salesperson from Paducah, Kentucky, now in Provo, Utah

, 23, salesperson from Paducah, Kentucky, now in Provo, Utah Jimmy Heagerty , 25, AI consultant from Sarasota, Florida, now in Washington, D.C.

, 25, AI consultant from Sarasota, Florida, now in Washington, D.C. Katherine Woodman , 23, fine dining server from Gwinnett County, Georgia, now in Columbia, South Carolina

, 23, fine dining server from Gwinnett County, Georgia, now in Columbia, South Carolina Keanu Soto , 33, dungeon master from Miami, now in McKinney, Texas

, 33, dungeon master from Miami, now in McKinney, Texas Kelley Jorgensen , 29, web designer from Burbank, South Dakota

, 29, web designer from Burbank, South Dakota Lauren Domingue , 22, bridal consultant from Lafayette, Louisiana

, 22, bridal consultant from Lafayette, Louisiana Mickey Lee , 35, event curator from Jacksonville, Florida, now in Atlanta

, 35, event curator from Jacksonville, Florida, now in Atlanta Morgan Pope , 33, gamer from Palm Springs, California, now in Los Angeles

, 33, gamer from Palm Springs, California, now in Los Angeles Rylie Jeffries , 27, professional bull rider from Luther, Oklahoma

, 27, professional bull rider from Luther, Oklahoma Vince Panaro , 34, currently unemployed, from West Hills, California

, 34, currently unemployed, from West Hills, California Zach Cornell , 27, marketing manager from Cartersville, Georgia

, 27, marketing manager from Cartersville, Georgia Mystery Player — details unknown

Per its official description, the show “follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.”

When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 premiere?

The 90-minute premiere airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Live feeds go up Sunday, July 13, on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.