There are so many things we love about summer, but in 2024, the concert lineup is looking too good to miss out on. No matter what genres you listen to the most, artists are touring around the globe and putting on unforgettable performances. In particular, there are a lot of Black music festivals you should have on your radar if you’re still looking to make fun plans while the weather is hot and the drinks are cold.

To save you some time and research, we’ve put together a list of all the upcoming shows being headlined by Black artists, or where many of today’s stars will be showing out – including at our very own Blavity House Party event.

Blavity House Party

Photo via Blavity House Party

Zack Fox, Bridget Kelly and Mani Millss will be on deck to host the Blavity House Party on June 14th and 15th. The Black music festival is taking place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, where hip-hop GOAT Lil Wayne and R&B icon Monica will be headlining. Plenty of other noteworthy names made the list as well, including Victoria Monét, Blxst, Dru Hill, Ryan Leslie, Shenseea, Leon Thomas, Big Freedia and Saint Trap Choir. If you’re interested in attending, tickets can be purchased here.

Roots Picnic

Photo via Roots Picnic

Philadelphia’s annual Roots Picnic has brought out big crowds and impressive lineups to The Mann in Fairmount Park in the past, and 2024’s function is no exception. Weezy will also be headlining there alongside The Roots, and patrons can catch performances from the likes of André 3000, Nas, Jill Scott, Gunna and Victoria Monét too. Others on the roster for June 1st and 2nd are Sexyy Red, Fantasia, Muni Long, Tyla, Cam’ron and Smino; tickets are available here.

Hot 97 Summer Jam

If you get overwhelmed by the thought of more than one day of live music, Hot 97’s Summer Jam is a great option for you to attend. This year’s show is set for Sunday, June 2nd at the USB Arena in Elmont, New York. After killing it at Coachella, Doja Cat will be the final act of the night on the East Coast and it seems she’ll be joined by some mystery guests. A Boogie will be in the city to host the day’s lineup which also consists of Davido, Lola Brooke, Fivio Foreign, Connie Diiamond and 310babii. Get your tickets here!

The Governors Ball

Photo via Governors Ball

Just a few days later, the Big Apple will be flooded with more music lovers as The Governors Ball unfolds from June 7th to the 9th. 21 Savage and SZA are the only Black artists headlining the popular festival, but plenty of others are booked for other set times. Euphoria actor Dominic Fike will be there, along with Labrinth, Teezo Touchdown, Doechii, Don Toliver and Kevin Abstract of Brockhampton fame. Tickets for the Flushing Meadows Corona Park-based event can be found here.

Orlando Funk Fest

Photo via Orlando Funk Fest

Erykah Badu might not satisfy her fans with new tunes as often as they would like, but the 53-year-old does still know how to entertain which is why she was tapped to headline the Orlando Funk Fest’s first night. While the neo-soul songstress holds it down for audiences on the 14th, June 15th will see Faith Evans, Jeezy, Charlie Wilson, Jagged Edge and many other R&B and hip-hop icons take us back in time with their greatest hits. The Black music festival is being held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando – get your tickets here.

The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Photo via Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

The 2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash lineup just may be their best yet, as Cactus Jack, Playboi Carti and Chief Keef are closing out the three-day festival respectively. The Chicago-based bash is being held at Seat Geek Stadium from June 14th to 16th; besides the headlining acts, Big Sean, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli, Kodak Black, Lil Tecca, Lucki, Ski Mask the Slump God, BIA, Denzel Curry, JID, Ken Carson, Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka Flame and more are getting ready to take the stage. Find ticket details here.

Afro Nation Portugal

Photo via Afro Nation Portugal

If you and your friends are feeling extra adventurous, it’s not too late to grab some tickets for Afro Nation Portugal in June. From the 26th to the 28th, the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival will be bringing big energy to Praia Da Rocha Beach in Portimão. The Queen of Rap herself, Nicki Minaj, is the biggest act you’ll see, but we’re also eager to hear what Rema and Asake have in store. Others to look out for at the Black music festival include J Hus, Ninho, Omah Lay and Musa Keys. If you can’t make it to that event, look out for Afro Nation Detroit on August 17th and 18th, where Rema and Lil Wayne are headliners.

Essence Festival of Culture

The growth we’ve seen from the Essence Festival of Culture over the years has been impressive. In 2024, they’re bringing our Birdman and his Cash Money Millionaires to entertain attendees, but that’s not all the outlet has to offer. Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, TFT featuring Tank, Ginuwine and Tyrese are all due to perform at Louisana’s Caesars Superdome from July 4th to 7th – check out available tickets here.

Rolling Loud Europe

Photo via Rolling Loud Europe

Rolling Loud festivals in America are known for being chaotic, so we’re curious if rap lovers in Vienna will have the same energy. In early July, Nicki Minaj will be continuing her recent streak of epic performances with a stop at Magna Racino; Playboi Carti and Travis Scott are set to join the mother of one from the 5th to the 7th. As is tradition, some of hip-hop’s biggest names are on the RL Europe lineup, including Lil Tjay, Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Flo Milli and Maiya The Don. Anyone interested in tickets can find more details here.

Wireless Festival

Photo via Wireless Festival

The UK is known for hosting some of the world’s biggest music festivals, including Wireless, which Minaj will be gracing with her presence as well. Future is listed as a special guest on the lineup, while 21 Savage and J Hus are both showing off their fast-paced rhyming skills on Saturday. Finally, Doja Cat will put on a rousing show to close out the weekend, after her recent tourmate Ice Spice and others like Sean Paul, Veeze, Skillibeng and Teezo Touchdown step out.

Broccoli City Festival

When it comes to Black music festivals, Broccoli City always manages to stand out amongst the competition. The two-day event will see appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, PartyNextDoor and Gunna on July 27th and 28th – and those are just the headlining acts. Issa Rae will be in Washington, D.C. to do intros, Bryson Tiller is hosting Trapsoul Karaoke and Funny Marco will have us laughing all weekend with help from Desi Banks. Get your tickets here if you want to see other acts like Kaytranada, Key Glock, Amaarae, Skilla Baby and Baby Tate too!

Reggae on the River

Photo via Reggae on the River

Reggae music is underappreciated in America, but those who love it show out in full force at events like Reggae on the River. From August 2nd to 4th, County Line Ranch in Humboldt County California is being transformed into a tropical oasis where talents like Anthony B, Collie Buddz, DeMarco, Stylo G, Xyclone, Bobby Hustle, Chuck Fenda and Sister Nancy will remind us why we love the genre so much. Grab your tickets here!

I Love RnB Festival

Photo via I Love RnB

As cuffing season comes back around, the perfect way to recoup your romantic playlist is by checking out I Love RnB on September 7th. The Black music festival will be held in Los Angeles’ Grand Park, where Omarion, Bow Wow, Ja Rule and Ashanti (who might’ve welcomed her firstborn by the late summer) are all on the lineup. Patrons will get to see a special DJ set from Jermaine Dupri, as well as throwback classics from Monica, Pretty Ricky, Fabolous, Ginuwine, Mya, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Ray J, Soulja Boy, Chingy and more. Find tickets for the California concert here.