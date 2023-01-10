Disney’s forthcoming cruise ship, Disney Destiny, is scheduled to launch this November as part of a larger expansion of the company’s cruise offerings. By 2031, Disney plans to operate 13 cruise ships for families to choose from.

Disney Destiny will focus on the theme of heroes and villains from Disney stories. At the center of the ship is the Grand Hall, a gathering space that includes a “living theater” where characters from the Disney universe will interact with guests. A statue inspired by Black Panther will be prominently displayed in the hall. Other characters expected to appear throughout the ship include Cruella de Vil, Dr. Facilier, Maleficent and Loki.

Photo: Disney Courtesy Photo

“From bow to stern, our friends at Imagineering have infused Disney Destiny with inspiration from our greatest heroes and villains,” said Yolanda Cade, vice president of communications and public affairs for Disney Signature Experiences. “All our favorite heroes and villains will live in harmony onboard the ship — or maybe disharmony, depending on what’s going on.”

Dining experiences will include Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, which has been designed to reflect the setting of The Lion King. “We wanted to create an atmosphere that feels authentic to the story of The Lion King, so as guests walk down the hallway, they’re going to transition from the ship into the savanna,” said Jay Abruzzese, a Disney Imagineer. During meals, guests can expect performances of songs such as “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

What to know about The Walt Disney Theatre’s original stage productions

The Walt Disney Theatre will host original stage productions, including a new show created for the ship: Disney Hercules. The production stars social media personality Corey Bradford and is choreographed by Kevin and Marcel Wilson, who also worked on Disneyland’s Tale of The Lion King. Jeff Conover served as the creative director of puppetry and articulation for the show.

Photo: Disney Courtesy Photo

For those interested in water activities, the ship will feature seven pools themed to Mickey and friends, a water ride called AquaMouse, and a water play area designed around Pixar’s Toy Story. Staterooms will also include custom artwork depicting scenes from Disney stories.