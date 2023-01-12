Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore said that watching Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) take up the mantle left behind by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is “a full circle moment.”

“I remember when we first met Anthony Mackie with Joe and Anthony Russo before we shot a frame of footage and just being impressed with how charismatic he was, how personable he was, like, how physical he is,” Moore exclusively said to Sharronda Williams for Blavity’s Shadow and Act. And to start planting the seeds then that now have paid off in this hopefully amazing film, it’s like a pinch yourself moment.”

Moore also had some gems to drop about what we can expect from the upcoming Black Panther film, Black Panther 3.

“The truth is we’re very early days on that,” he said. “Ryan Coogler, our director, is finishing his film Sinners, which is coming out this year and it’s gonna be fantastic, but we haven’t done as much work as I think people think we have.”

Moore addressed rumors online, saying that while folks’ enthusiasm for the project is fantastic, none of the rumors are factual.

“I mean, we have basic ideas. But all the rumors and all the casting–which I think is great because it shows people are passionate about the property–none of it’s true because we haven’t had a chance to really start cooking.”

Check out the full cast and crew interview above. Captain America: Brave New World comes to theaters on Feb. 14.