Abbott Elementary has become a sitcom classic since its premiere in December 2021. Created by former social media sensation Quinta Brunson, the series follows a group of hilarious teachers at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The show highlights each one trying to provide quality education while facing the many challenges that teachers deal with today.

Brunson portrays Janine Teagues, a passionate educator who is admittedly overwhelmed with the struggles Abbott is facing. Still, this does not sway her dedication to her students and colleagues. While this series does shine a light on everything wrong with the American education system, Abbott does not sway from the comedy aspect, which is why it has become such a masterpiece, earning several awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which was presented to Brunson. The show was renewed for a fifth season, which will debut in Fall 2025. Until then, here are seven other Black shows like Abbott Elementary that are worth a binge-watch.

Moesha

A coming-of-age comedy series, Moesha ran for six seasons, following the titular character, who juggles life, love, and her studies at Crenshaw High School. Though this series isn’t solely focused on the school, as Abbott Elementary is, many of Moesha’s adventures take place at Crenshaw and The Den, a meeting spot for the youth. This hit series, which starred Brandy Norwood in the lead role, aired from January 1996 until May 2001. Ironically, Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, starred in Moesha as her stepmother, Dee, and the vice principal at Crenshaw. This nostalgic series can still be revisited on Pluto TV, Paramount+, YouTube, The Roku Channel, and Amazon Prime Video.

Grown-Ish

Much like the colorful cast of Abbott Elementary, Grown-Ish features several lively friends of Zoey (Yara Shahidi), picking up where Black-Ish left off. Incorporating the school aspect, Zoey must navigate her first time away from home and the many personalities she will encounter on the campus of California University of Liberal Arts. While the first four seasons focus on Zoey’s adventures, the final two highlight her brother, Andre Junior (Marcus Scribner), who attends the university after Zoey graduates. Grown-Ish premiered in January 2018, concluding in May 2024. Fans can binge this show on Tubi, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video.

A Different World

A Different World was a cultured spin-off of The Cosby Show, which examined the importance of higher education at an HBCU. The series initially focused on Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) and her time at Hillman College. After she exited in the first season, the remaining seasons shifted to Whitley Gilbert-Wayne, played by Jasmine Guy, and her on-again, off-again love interest, Dwayne Cleophus Wayne (Kadeem Hardison). Their romance takes place at Hillman, where Black teachers and their fellow students thrive while tackling themes of HIV/AIDS, racism, sexuality, and more. This hit show debuted in September 1987 and ran for six seasons, concluding in July 1993. Still beloved to this day, fans can still watch A Different World on Netflix and Philo.

Dear White People

Dear White People is a hilarious comedy-drama centered on the plight of several Black college students attending the predominantly white Winchester University. The crew must face blatant racism, as well as microaggressions, as some of them try and correct these issues, while others try to manage their feelings. Dear White People TV show is a spin-off of the 2014 film of the same name. The series was introduced in April 2017 and ran for four seasons, ending in September 2021. Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video. It’s one of many Black shows like Abbott Elementary that’ll keep you hooked, at least until season 5 comes out.

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper

If you want Black shows like Abbott Elementary that are a total throwback, it’s time to take it all the way back to the early 90s. Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper launched in September 1992, following the beloved basketball coach, portrayed by Mark Curry. The former basketball player is now tasked with connecting with his many quirky students while balancing his blossoming romance with roommate-turned-girlfriend Vanessa Russell (Holly Robinson). After five seasons, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper ended in August 1997. Thankfully, this 90s comfort show can be streamed on Pluto TV, Max, YouTube, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, and Apple TV.

The Steve Harvey Show

The Steve Harvey Show has many similarities to Abbott Elementary. The comedian plays a former funk singer turned music teacher and vice principal at Booker T. Washington High School. His best friend Cedric (Cedric the Entertainer, who is also his best friend in real life) is a coach at the high school, while his love interest Regina (Wendy Raquel Robinson) is the principal. Their hilarious bond and the eccentric students made this show a hit for six seasons from August 1996 to February 2002. This show is still available to view on Tubi, Pluto TV, Hulu, Philo, and Disney+.

How to Die Alone

While this comedy series is the only one on the list that doesn’t revolve around a school, it is still based in a workplace, this time being an airport. Natasha Rothwell stars as Melissa or Mel, as she faces a near-death experience. This prompts her to take control of her life and begin a personal journey of self-discovery. How to Die Alone premiered on Hulu in September 2024. Sadly, in February 2025, Rothwell announced that the series had been canceled after just one season. While it’s unclear if it will get a revival on another platform, all eight episodes can be watched on Hulu.