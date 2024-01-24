Now that she’s mid-way through her 30s, Zoë Kravitz is making major changes in her life. Firstly, she and Channing Tatum are plotting their trip down the aisle after he proposed in late 2023. Elsewhere, Kravitz is expanding her creative resume by stepping behind the camera for her directorial debut, Blink Twice, which hit theaters on Aug. 23. Tatum stars in the project as Slater Kelly, a “newly-reformed, post-canceled billionaire tech mogul,” as Entertainment Weekly puts it. Opposite him is Naomi Ackie as Frida, a struggling waitress hoping for her 15 minutes of fame.

Blink Twice was initially titled Pussy Island; Kravitz says she went through several rewrites amid the #MeToo movement and troubling allegations against Harvey Weinstein. The psychological thriller’s twist conclusion has confused some, but for others, it’s the sweet revenge they’ve been wanting to see women take against their abusers, especially after the mess that was It Ends With Us. Keep reading for our Blink Twice ending explained analysis, and let us know what you think of Kravitz’s work in the comments!

‘Blink Twice’ Ending Explained

Frida, who’s tired of being broke and overlooked at her job, has a chance encounter with Slater Kelly after taking a tumble at one of his parties. After offering her his hand, they spend the night chatting and flirting along with Frida’s best friend, Jess (Alia Shawkat). As the evening draws to a close, Slater reveals that he’s off to his private island to continue the celebrations, leaving the girls behind – but only for a moment before he returns with their invite to the drug-fueled party.

As they get settled, Jess and Frida are surprised to find out they have to turn their phones over, but since they’re in the mood to party they follow the rules. At first it seems like another woman, Sarah (Adria Arjona) is jealous of the bond building between Slater and Frida. However, after Jess goes missing on the island, Sarah is the only one willing to help Frida figure out what’s really been going down. As they privately converse, the reality star and waitress compare bruises and marks left on their body inexplicably, leaving them desperate for answers.

After some digging, Frida and Sarah realize that Slater and the other men assault the women in their group every night. The reason they don’t remember? An amnesia-inducing perfume that erases all memory of the trauma, which can be counteracted using snake venom. To protect them, Frida and Sarah secretly dose their travel companions with venom so they can begin to remember the horrific assaults they’ve endured. While coming to terms with it all, the women rise up and kill their assailants in a messy bloodbath that reeks of poetic justice.

Why Doesn’t Frida Kill Slater?

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Frida had the opportunity to kill Slater in Blink Twice. After finding a polaroid in his room indicating that she had already traveled to his island and been a victim of his evil ways a year ago, some might argue she had every reason to. But instead of ending his life amid all the chaos, she kept Slater alive by dosing him with the same poison he gave out so freely, cleverly slipping it into his vape.

While Sarah urges Frida to reconsider showing mercy to their attacker in the moment, a time jump reveals that the latter was simply playing the long game. She continued to keep Slater under her spell with vape cartridges loaded with poison, allowing her to take control of his company and act as CEO. While she started Blink Twice broke and craving the spotlight, by the end of the movie, Frida was running the show.

Not every question is answered by the final scene, but Kravitz wanted it that way. “There’s a lot of open-ended questions that I hope spark conversations. Is this the beginning of something or is this the end of something? Is it the continuation of something? I think those are all up for debate, and I’m curious what that makes people feel,” she told Entertainment Weekly.