The trailer for Zoë Kravitz’s directorial feature debut Blink Twice, starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum, has dropped.

The film, formerly titled P***y Island, was written by Zoë Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum.

Here’s the official description:

When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great timeNo one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Blink Twice also stars Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, with Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat. Kravitz and Tatum produce Blink Twice alongside Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons and Garret Levitz. Stacy Perskie, Jordan Harkins and Vania Schlogel executive produce the film.

Blink Twice arrives in theaters in August 23. Watch the trailer below: