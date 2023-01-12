Zoë Kravitz described developing her directorial debut Blink Twice as “ever changing.”

The director told Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum that the film went through “a lot of rewrites because the world changed.”

“The world kept changing. The conversation was changing. What was acceptable behavior was changing. So mostly it was about rewriting the characters and how they, you know, interacted with each other and what the behavior was like,” she said. “You know, even needing to find a way to get Frida [Naomi Ackie] on the island without making her look stupid, all of that was you know, really difficult to do but it also kind of told me that we’re on the right path because again, we’re talking about something that’s alive.”

Kravitz also said the chemistry between stars Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum (who is also Kravitz’s fiancé) reflects her bond with the two.

“Chan was attached first, you know, and so I knew whoever I cast as Frida was going to be working off opposite Chan. And when I met Naomi, she’s so smart. She’s so funny. She’s so electrifying. And also her face like is constantly changing. I see a hundred different faces in her face. I’m enamored by her,” she said.

“I think, you know, obviously me and Chan being a couple, I know his personality so well and when I met Naomi I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love talking to you.’ And so I knew that if I love talking to [her], he’s gonna love talking to [her]. And I remember them meeting for the first time and it was like we’ve all known each other forever.”

Blink Twice stars Tatum as a bad boy billionaire who takes Frida, a waitress, to his island for a holiday. But Frida begins to feel something is totally off about what was supposed to be a fun getaway. According to the official synopsis:

When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Watch the full interview with Kravitz, Ackie and Tatum above. Blink Twice is in theaters now.