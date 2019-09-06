A new beauty salon in Louisville has designed a unique business model to help rising entrepreneurs in the community. Shareka Alexander-Redmyer, the owner of Blitz Salon and Spa in Louisville, Kentucky, said her building provides private suites for people who aspire to have their own salon.
“I wanted to find a way to give back to Louisville,” Alexander-Redmyer said in an interview with WLKY. “I went to college and the neighborhood, and I just loved it. And I knew that I wanted to do something to help people feel good.”
The Blitz Salon and Spa building features 16 suites and space for up to 24 business owners. Alexander-Redmyer said the business owners can work in the building without paying for utilities and other expenses they would normally face.
“You don’t have to worry about the overhead costs that you would have to worry about if you own your own building,” she said.
Kacie Crowe, an 18-year-old nail technician, is already using Blitz Salon and Spa suites to focus on her passion.
“Nails is something that I can sit and do and be peaceful and enjoy doing,” Crowe told WLKY. “I’m not going to go to work everyday like ugh it’s another day. No, another day of doing what I love to do.”
Blitz Salon and Spa celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 11; Phillip Baker, who represents Louisville’s District 6, praised Blitz Salon and Spa.
“It creates economic opportunities within our district and for other people to say they can be part of something,” Baker said. “They get to be able to realize their dreams, continue to invest in themselves, and have support, not only from another business owner who is going though the same thing but also the city as well.”