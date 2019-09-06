A new beauty salon in Louisville has designed a unique business model to help rising entrepreneurs in the community. Shareka Alexander-Redmyer, the owner of Blitz Salon and Spa in Louisville, Kentucky, said her building provides private suites for people who aspire to have their own salon.

“I wanted to find a way to give back to Louisville,” Alexander-Redmyer said in an interview with WLKY. “I went to college and the neighborhood, and I just loved it. And I knew that I wanted to do something to help people feel good.”