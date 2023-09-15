“It’s the mannerisms of which one walks, the way which one talks. How do you talk? Out of the side of your mouth? It’s manners of speech,” Hornsby continued. “And all of the things that I said of those men of steel are embodied because the reality of it is and was that they didn’t care about vanity. They didn’t care about or weren’t looking for the ‘gram or Twitter or whatever. They weren’t worried about that. They were worried about providing food for their families and putting crusts of bread and such on the table and so that’s why, with Charles, only now in this season, do you start to see him sort of change his look with different haircuts and clothes. Prior to this, you never saw Charles worried about necessarily how he looked or the manner of how he dressed and things of that nature, because those weren’t major concerns. It was more about how he provided for his family.”