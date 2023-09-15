“Terry was kind of stuck on Detroit at this point in his life, you know, he liked it,” Da’Vinchi told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview. “That’s where they’re from, they knew everything there and things of that nature, but Meech was trying to expand. And with Atlanta being one of the largest ports of entry, with so many other countries tied to this place and so many things coming in and out, and what they were doing with the highways at the time, Meech was just like, ‘Yo, we can move here and it would just be crazy’ and Terry didn’t necessarily understand what he was saying and didn’t see his vision. But then, sooner or later, he started seeing that. But I think the disagreement for why Meech is going out there is because Terry really didn’t see the vision yet, from what I know based on his story, but then afterward it starts getting clearer and clearer and it all makes sense.”